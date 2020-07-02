Roman Joseph Steciw
North Liberty - Roman Joseph Steciw of North Liberty died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Keystone Place surrounded by family.
Military Honors will be conducted on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Graveside Committal will be held at 3 PM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Coralville American Legion Honor Guard, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, or St. Croix Hospice (3741 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, 52402)
Survivors are his wife Judy, his daughter Jeanna (David) McGlaughlin, of North Liberty and their children: Sherry (Daniel Eakin) Michael (daughter Brooklyn) Morgan and Jared, his son Joseph (Jacqueline) Steciw, of Cedar Rapids, and their children: Casey, Haley Jo, Cade Steciw, and Haley O. Hampton, a brother John (Dori) Steciw and nephew Stephan Steciw of Chicago, sisters-in-law: Joan Mitchell of Elma, Kathy (Kenneth) Goebel of New Hampton, Dianne Wilson of New Hampton, brother-in-laws: Roger (Sharon) Wilson of Elma, and Edward Slick of Ionia, plus many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Ewa Steciw, parents-in-law, Raymond & Marian Wilson, and sister-in-law Vicki Slick.
Roman will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
