Ron "Ronnie" Burr

Ron "Ronnie" Burr Obituary
Ron "Ronnie" Burr

Lone Tree - Ron "Ronnie" Lee Burr, age 78, of Lone Tree, died peacefully at Mercy Iowa City with his family at his side on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with prostate cancer.

A Celebration of Life will take place at his home in June 2020.

On February 8, 1964, he married Janet (Lenz) who passed in 2004. On June 30, 2005, he married Jean Chapman.

He retired from the University of Iowa in 2002, after 35 years. He was passionate about restoring classic cars and was grateful to the skilled tradespeople who helped him make his vision a reality. He loved living in the quiet of the country, planting gardens and trees with his wife Jean. He was a hard-working man with an easy laugh and was generous with his family and friends.

To share a thought, memory or condolence with Ronnie's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
