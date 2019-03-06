|
Ron Detweiler
Iowa City - Ronald L. Detweiler, 86, of Iowa City, passed away on February 14th at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County after a short illness.
Ron's family will greet friends Saturday, March 9th, from 9:00 am until noon at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Ron's Life will begin at noon at the funeral home. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City.
Ron was born November 6, 1932 in Wellman, Iowa, the son of William and Blanche (Norris) Detweiler. He married Gelaine Patterson on October 22, 1956. Ron worked at the University of Iowa as a pipefitter in the physical plant for many years. He and Gelaine enjoyed his early retirement, spending winters in Florida or Arizona.
Ron is survived by his three children, Lori Lacina (Verne Nelson) of Solon, Randy Detweiler (Mary Jo) of Pittsburgh, PA and Bill Detweiler (Lisa) of Ames.
He is also survived by his 3 beloved grandchildren, Matt, Lauren, and Meghan, 4 brothers Dwain, Merlyn, Gene and his twin brother, Donald and a special friend, Kathy Roudabush.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gelaine, an infant brother Wendell, a son-in-law, Duane Lacina and special friend, Marilyn Rouner.
Memorial contributions to Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County and Iowa City Hospice.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019