Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Terry Trueblood Pavilion
Ronald G. Horrell


Ronald G. Horrell Obituary
Ronald G. Horrell

Iowa City - Ronald G. Horrell, 76, died peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. To celebrate Ron's life, friends are welcome to join the family Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the Terry Trueblood Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

Ron was born February 15, 1943 in Iowa City, the son of Hollis and Catherine (Wineke) Horrell. On June 4, 1976 Ron married Nancy Knebel in Iowa City.

Ron was employed as a machinist and tool and dye maker at Oral B for many years.

He loved to fish, bowl, watch sports, and go mushroom hunting. Ron enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and time spent at the casino. Most important to Ron was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy and their two daughters, Heather (Jake) Hodgson of Bolingbrook, IL and their children, Zack and Halle, and Heidi (Tim) Owen of Iowa City and their daughter, Taylor; four siblings, Jack (Kathy) Horrell of Canyon City, CO, Linda (Andy) Andrews of Coralville, Ruth Brooks of North Liberty, and Gary Horrell of Homosassa, FL.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 29, 2019
