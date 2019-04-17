|
Ronald G. VonLienen
Marengo - Ronald G. VonLienen, age 80, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday April 11, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Karen; a son Randy (Amber) and a daughter, Kathy Koski; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) VonLienen, Robert VonLienen, Rachel (Cody) Coffin, Renae VonLienen, Nathan VonLienen, Brittney VonLienen, Heather (Travis) Wilming and Kali Koski; 12 great -grandchildren Natalie, Kylee, Nikole, Marx, Raegan, Emma, Aubry, James, Hunter, Grace, Olivia and Easton; two sisters, Fern (Harlan) Fields and Sharon Gunderson; a brother Wayne (Kathy) Lienen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Scott, and a brother Donald.
Ronald G. VonLienen was born April 5, 1939, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of William and Ruth Schwarting VonLienen. He attended the Lutheran Interparish School in Conroy. As a teenager he helped the area farmers doing odd jobs. His grandmother Suzanna Rettig, helped him get a job at the Amana Meat Market. He continued working there for 16 years. He married Karen Parvin on March 14, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Ronnie worked with his father, William, and brother Wayne at the Conroy Co-op. In 1986 alongside his wife, Karen, they re-opened Roehrkasse's Meat Co, owning it for 12 years. During this time his family ran the High Amana Bait Shop. Following the sale of Roehrkasse's the couple moved to a farm outside of Conroy and raised cattle. They then settled in Marengo, and worked alongside Ronnie's son Randy with Professional Plumbing of Fairfax.
Ronnie enjoyed trapping and river fishing. He was a true outdoorsman. Ron and Karen had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, a milestone he was extremely proud of. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his good friend, Jay Schafbuch.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 17, 2019