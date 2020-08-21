Ronald Lee Aubrecht
Nichols - Ronald Lee Aubrecht, 61, died Monday, August 10, 2020 of injuries incurred in an accident.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. Graveside Services will be at 10 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Please wear casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Ron Aubrecht Memorial Fund c/o Cody Aubrecht.
Due to the pandemic the family requests that attendees wear a mask and social distance at both the visitation and graveside services.
Ron was born November 16, 1958 in Iowa City, the son of Merrill "Shorty" and Betty (Grecian) Aubrecht. He was a graduate of West High School.
Ron was an equipment operator with Streb Construction Company.
He had a love for animals, the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting, and riding his Harley. Ron especially treasured time spent with his family.
Ron is survived by his son, Cody of West Liberty; his mother, Betty Aubrecht of North Liberty; two sisters, Sherrie Aubrecht of North Liberty and Karen Aubrecht of Colorado; two brothers, Doug (Tina) Aubrecht of Coralville and Kevin Aubrecht of Colorado; nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Dana Aubrecht.
Ron was preceded in death by his father and his beloved yellow lab, Bailey.
