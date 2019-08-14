Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Ronald Leimberer Obituary
Ronald Leimberer

Belle Plaine - Ronald Leimberer, 85, of Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service with Pastor Kate West officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019
