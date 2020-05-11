Services
Rose Leta Marie Rittenmeyer

Rose Leta Marie Rittenmeyer Obituary
Rose Leta Marie Rittenmeyer

Iowa City - Rose Leta Marie Rittenmeyer, 96, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Bird House Hospice Home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14 from 4 to 6 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Please respect social distancing.Graveside committal will be at 2:15 PM Friday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House Hospice Home or Iowa City Hospice.

Rose Leta was born December 28, 1923 in Riverside, IA, the daughter of Henry Lee and Mary Helen (Birrer) Gringer. Rose was raised in Riverside and Hills and graduated from St. Mary's High School. On December 13, 1943 Rose married Bernard Rittenmeyer at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City and enjoyed 56 loving years of marriage, making their home in Riverside and Iowa City. Rose was employed at NCS as a program associate, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and volunteered at Mercy Hospital and Iowa City Hospice. She was a kind and nurturing woman, extending what she had to others and welcoming many into her home. Rose enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking, and traveling. She will be remembered for pot roasts with mashed potatoes, lots of carrots, and her famous fruit salad, spoiling great-grandchildren, giving birthday cards and Christmas gifts, holding babies, playing Mexican Train, walking on the beach, road trips, admiring nature, encouraging words, her good sense of humor, and unwavering prayers.

Rose is survived by her two children, son, Bob "Ritt" (Doris) Rittenmeyer of Coralville and Bonita Springs FL and daughter, Judy Krantz of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Brandon Swafford of Spokane WA, Todd (Julie) Krantz of Oak Harbor WA, Tonja (Tom) DiCenzo of Newman Lake WA, and Lisa Rittenmeyer of Coralville; and four great-grandchildren, Alex, Maya, and Nick Krantz, and Tyler Swafford. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bernard; daughter Theresa and husband Terry Swafford; grandson, Troy Krantz; sister, LaVerna Rummelhart; brother, Harrold Gringer; and niece, Mary Yeggy.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Legacy Pointe, Legacy Gardens, and The Bird House Hospice Home for their excellent care.

Published in the Press-Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020
