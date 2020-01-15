|
Rose M. Watkins
North Liberty - Rose M. Watkins, 62, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 with her family by her side, due to a courageous battle with cancer.
Rose was born April 30, 1957 to Robert and Darlene (Hannah) Diltz in Iowa City, IA. She graduated from City High School, Iowa City in 1976. Rose worked many odd jobs following school. She was blessed with two daughters, Traci and Donna. Rose and her girls moved to TX where she married Bill Watkins on August 8, 1992 in South Padre Island. The couple moved back to Iowa for a short time, following Bill's career, before moving to Florida to enjoy the warmer weather. In 2013 Rose moved back to Iowa to be closer to family.
Rose enjoyed cooking and loved the ocean and spending time on the beach out in the sun. She was a very positive, energetic, free spirt who enjoyed life. Rose was a selfless, caring and loving person who would help anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor and never seemed to let anything really bother her.
She will always be remembered as an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had a love for the outdoors, beaches, sand and a drink in her hand.
Rose is survived by her mother, Darlene Glasgow of Tiffin; daughters, Traci (Jason) Kimzey of Iowa City, IA and Donna (Tyler) Watkinson of Cedar Rapids, IA; step-daughter, Jaclyn (Jared) Smith of Frisco, TX; grandchildren, Tylyn (DeVante) Lang, Katlyn, Hannah, Hayden, Hayley, Gracelyn and Chase; step-grandson, Maverick; great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Valerie; sisters, Sherry (Michael) McFadden of Peoria, AZ, Kathy (Melvin) Lovetinsky of Iowa City, Ginny (Jeff) Seaton of West Branch, Netty (Jim) Ballas of North Liberty; brothers, Bob (Cynthia) Diltz of Iowa City, David Diltz of Iowa City and Roger (Lisa) Diltz of Solon, IA; special family friend, Jerry Denison of Iowa City; special friend Pete Hampel of Indialantic, FL; and many more loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Diltz; husband, Bill Watkins; brother, Donnie Diltz and grandmother Edith Ross.
Celebration of Life will take place 1- 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the American Legion, 3016 Muscatine Ave. Iowa City. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting Rose's family in their time of need.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020