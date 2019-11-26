|
|
Rose Marie Uchytil, 91, of Belle Plaine, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by family, at the Keystone Care Center, after a recent battle with congestive heart failure. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Rose was born on the Johnson home farm two miles east of Elberon to Irve and Maude (King) Johnson on August 7, 1928. She graduated with the class of 1946 from the Belle Plaine High School and then worked for 35 years at several local businesses in Belle Plaine. It is while working at Funk's G Seed Company that she met, and later married, the love of her life, James H. Uchytil. Rose and James were married on June 14, 1952 and were married for 52 years when James passed away in 2004.
"Rosie" aka "Toots" by family and friends, was also a homemaker and stay at home mom for their two children, Kevin (Christa) Uchytil of Rapid City, SD and Kim (Jeff) Slaymaker of Belle Plaine, IA. Rosie was a born nurturer, who shined at caring for her family and all others that crossed her path, including her pets. She was well known for her beautiful geraniums and meticulous landscaping.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: Justin (Carissa) Uchytil, Chad (Madison) Uchytil, and Chelsea (Cody) Wynia all of Rapid City, South Dakota and Tyler (Kristen) Hartz and Zacary Slaymaker of Belle Plaine, Iowa. 5 Great grandchildren: Tate Uchytil, Kennedy Uchytil, Griffin Uchytil, baby girl Hartz (due March 2020) and baby Wynia (due May 2020).
She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, the U.M.W. Women's society, two card clubs, the Happy Hour embroidery Club and the Wednesday Volunteers at the Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raleigh Johnson of Belle Plaine, and Irving (Bub) Johnson of Omaha, NE and a sister, Alice Jordt of Belle Plaine.
Burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019