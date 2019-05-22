|
Rose Mary Frondle
Marengo - Rose Mary Frondle, age 81, of Marengo, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Rose Haven Nursing Home, in Marengo. A memorial service was held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Church of the Nazarene, Marengo, with Pastor Eddie Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rose is survived by her three children Nancy (Dan) Yerington, of Wilton, Robert Frondle, of Williamsburg and Sally Frondle, of Marengo; six grandchildren Misty Fonner, Travis Yerington, Chrystal Fritz, Melissa Frondle (Brandon), D.J. Frondle (Tiffany) and Crystal Berstler; seven great grandchildren Korbin Fonner, Shay Fonner, Hayley Fritz, Haylee Cox, Dominic Frondle, Elizabeth Frondle and Shylee Frondle; two sisters Violet Anderson (Marvin) and June Schwartzfeger; her cat Charlie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two children David Frondle and Mary Race, two sisters Lovell Slaymaker and Velma Birch, and four brothers Don Starkweather, Gerry Starkweather, Alfred Starkweather and Robert Starkweather.
Rose Mary Starkweather was born January 12, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Leroy and Nora (Stanton) Starkweather. She attended the Marengo High School and later received her GED from Kirkwood Community College in 1986. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and volunteered at the Marengo Senior Dining. Rose worked numerous jobs, and lastly working at the Brick Haus restaurant, in Amana. She enjoyed reading, watching T.V. and movies. Rose especially enjoyed listening to country music and attending concerts with her children. She spent time gardening and planting flowers, shopping and fishing. Above all, Rose loved her family and adored her cat Charlie.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019