Rose Mary Spaulding
Iowa City - Clearwater, Florida - Rose Mary Spaulding, formerly of Iowa City, died September 1, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida, at age 87. Rose was born in Proctor, Minnesota on February 6, 1932. She attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, and had a long career as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Iowa City for about 30 years, mostly at Ernest Horn Elementary School. After her retirement, she moved to Florida, and lived in the Clearwater area for about 20 years.
During her retirement, she was able to indulge her desire for travel. She took many ocean and river cruises. She told family and friends about things she especially enjoyed: seeing penguins in Australia, driving a dog sled in Alaska, and seeing the terracotta warriors in China. Most recently, she enjoyed a trip in January to Acapulco, Mexico with her son.
She is survived by her son, G. Richard Newell of Tracy, CA; her brother, Walter (Lois) Newell of Duluth, MN; sister-in-law Margaret Newell of Iowa City, IA; nephews and nieces: Steven (Deb) Newell of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Kathy Day of Apple Valley, MN, Mark (Karen) Newell of Camp Hill, PA, Blaine Newell of Bicknell, IN, Arna (Tom) Rutledge of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jan Rutledge (Dave Ulrick) of Iowa City, IA; and former son-in-law Paul Hauser of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by Nicolas Degennes, of Paris, France, who lived with Rose and her family while he was an exchange student, and who remained a dear friend. Rose's family is grateful to her friends for their visits and support, and is especially grateful to Jean Norris, who was often at Rose's bedside during her final illness.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus R. Spaulding; her mother and father, Rose and Clifford Newell; daughter, Jackie Hauser; brothers Orville Newell, Robert Newell, and Frederick Newell; and son-in-law Benjamin Chavez.
Rose's family is grateful for the high quality of life afforded by The Oaks in Clearwater, and for the excellent and compassionate care provided by the staff members of Morton Plant Hospital.
Rose enjoyed the many activities available at her complex in Clearwater, and several times was the Wii bowling champion. She enjoyed dining out, and attending live theater and other entertainment venues. Rose chose to have her remains cremated, put in a biodegradable urn, and released into the Gulf of Mexico. Rose's ashes can travel the seven seas, as Rose takes off on her next big adventure.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 13, 2019