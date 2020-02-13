|
Rosemary Teresa Rayman
Rosemary Teresa Rayman, 91, of Elberon, IA passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Vinton Lutheran Home, Vinton, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, IA with Father Dwayne Thoman and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at National Cemetery, Vining, IA.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18th at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine with wake service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home, Wednesday.
Rosemary was born February 2, 1929 to Earl and Mayme (Schrobilgen) Martin in Hopkinton, IA. She graduated from Dysart High School. In August 1946, Rosemary married Richard Rayman at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vining. Together they raised four children on the Rayman family farm near Elberon. She worked as a farmwife and received her CNA certificate when the children grew older. Rosemary remained on the farm until going to the care center for the last ten years.
Rosemary was a Girl Scout leader, on the Keystone Care Center advisory board, member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where she would take communion to the home bound, she helped with hospice respite care, and was very active in the Elberon American Legion Auxiliary.
Together the couple enjoyed playing cards, bowling and taking family camping trips with their children. Rosemary preferred to spend her time outdoors, mowing and gardening. She like to crochet and loved her dog; Lady.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Rayman of Elberon, Deb (Mike) Dooley of Coralville, Alicia (Roy) Lidtke of Elberon; grandchildren, Amy, Laurie, Jason, Dion, Zach, Jeremy, Slayne, Cheyenne; great grandchildren, Carley, Kaitlin, Justin, Anna, Caleb, Serenity, Emery, Madelyn, Diego, Samara and Riley, Draven; great-great grandchild, Lorelei and many more loving family and friends.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Doc" (1982); son, Martin (2004); sons-in-law, Mitch Zhorne, Pat Henn; siblings, Tony Martin and Inez Early.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020