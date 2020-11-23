1/1
Rosye (Welsh) Bunch
Rosye (Welsh) Bunch

Iowa City - Rosye (Welsh) Bunch of Iowa City passed peacefully in her sleep to join God on November 19, 2020.

Rosye was born August 29, 1928 to Guy A. Edgar and Grace H. Edgar in Chicago IL.

Rosye grew up in the Chicago area. In 1948 she attended Knox College then graduated from Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial school. She then met and fell in love with Reverend Robert (Bob) Welsh. They were married July 21, 1952. They moved between Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Houston and Des Moines where Bob took various positions as a minister before finally settling down in Iowa City with their two sons (Mark and David).

Upon moving to Iowa City, Bob became Minister at First Christian Church and Rosye served as the church Secretary. She was involved with Meals on Wheels, PTA, IC Babe Ruth as well as helping host events at their home and the church. Rosye was also very involved in P.E.O. Chapter JF.

In 1987 she moved to Scottsdale Arizona where she met and married Edward Bunch in 1988. Shortly after Ed's death in 2005, Rosye moved back to Iowa City to be near her son Mark and wife Nancy.

Rosye enjoyed playing bridge and any type of card games. If cards were on the table, she was in one of the seats! She also loved to read and watch tennis.

It was Rosye's wish that there be no visitation or service. Rosye was very proud of the work her granddaughter, Sarah Nelson, does helping communities throughout Eastern IA, as COO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to this non-profit in her memory: Foundation 2 - 1714 Johnson Ave NW - Cedar Rapids IA 52405

For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandcihaq.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
