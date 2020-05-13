|
|
Rozella Jean Cline Reinert Lower
Rozella Jean Cline Reinert Lower, 96, died May 10, 2020 at Grand Haven Retirement in Eldridge, Iowa. She was born March 11, 1924 to Clarence Cline and Velmina (Minnie) Verhaaf near Delta, Iowa. She graduated from Delta High School in 1942 and she took business courses at Murphy School of Business in Oskaloosa. On April 14, 1943 she married Robert Reinert at Lancaster MO. They lived and farmed in the What Cheer and Delta area. She was employed at Keoco Livestock Auction for 46 years in accounting. She also clerked for area banks, auctioneers and at antique sales. Robert passed away December 19, 1981. On February 24, 1990 she married Leonard Lower at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, Iowa. He died June 16, 2013. She later moved to Eldridge to be near her family.
Rozella was a 4-H leader, she served on the 4-H Council, she judged Achievement Shows and at the Iowa State Fair. She also worked in the 4-H building. Rozella liked to garden and care for her flowers. She worked at the flower shop in Sigourney. She was an accomplished seamstress making quilts, baby and doll clothes for her family and friends. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan.
She was a member of the Delta Christian Church and was the choir director. Rozella was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Federated Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, four brothers Gene, Robert, Richard and David Cline and one great- granddaughter Julie Reinert.
She is survived by her son Steven (Darlene) Reinert of Davenport, daughter Pamela Reinert and a special friend Millie March of Saginaw, MI, granddaughter Stephanie (Eric) Sacia of Eldridge, four great-grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Megan, and Andrew, her sister Sheryl Caldiera of Kailua, Hawaii. Eight step-children George (Mary) Lower of St. Louis, MO, John (Debra) Lower of Williamsburg, Jeannie ( William) Reynolds of Las Vegas, NV, Mary (Larry) Dermody of Parnell, Raymond (Jana) Lower of Williamsburg, Maureen (Matt) Trimpe of Williamsburg, James (Cindy) Lower of Parnell, Margaret (Chuck) Harwood of Phoenix, AZ, 23 step-grandchildren, 47 great-step- grandchildren, 2 great-great-step-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held May 13, 2020 at Garrett Cemetery near Delta. Arrangements by Holm Funeral Home, Sigourney. Cards may be sent to Steven Reinert 6125 Utica Ridge Rd. Davenport, Iowa 52807.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 20, 2020