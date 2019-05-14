|
|
Ruth King
Parnell - PARNELL - Ruth King was born October 14, 1935 in Wellman, IA. She went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019, 2019 following a brief illness.
Ruth is survived by her husband John Mark and their four children: David King (Susan) of Shenandoah, IA, Mary Lou Adaj (Pureg) of New Canaan, CT, Barbara Thumma (Kevin) of Cedar Rapids, and Janelle Houge (Scott) of Metamora, IL., and her two brothers Dean Yoder of Warsaw, MO and Daniel Keith Yoder of Wellman, IA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the West Union Mennonite Church in rural Parnell. Pastor David Heusinkveld will officiate. Burial will be in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 14, 2019