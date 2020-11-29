Ruth M. Marner
Kalona - Ruth Marie Marner, 85, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Ruth was born January 26, 1935 in Montgomery, Indiana, the daughter of Louis and Katherine (Swartz) Swartzentruber. On September 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ray Marner in Montgomery. They lived in Montgomery for two years, before moving to the Kalona community. She was a waitress at the Kalonial Townhouse for a few years and then cleaned homes in Iowa City. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and canning. Ruth loved her family and was known as Grandma Ruth to many in the community. She participated in many prayer groups, and never knew a stranger. Her desire until she left this earth, was that all people would know Jesus. Ruth and Ray were charter members of the Kalona Christian Fellowship Church, and now attended Cornerstone Church.
Ruth is survived by her husband Ray; four children: Cindy Marner, Joyce (Randy) Billups, Jeff (Cheryl) Marner, Jon (Beryl) Marner all of Kalona; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother: Joe Swartzentruber of Phoenix, AZ; and a sister: Helen Swartzentruber of Montgomery, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters: Mary Miller, Mae Knepp, Martha Raber; and a brother: Elmer Swartzentruber.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Cornerstone Church in Kalona. Rick Raber and Larry Rediger will officiate. Burial will be in the Sharon Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona, where the family will be present from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. A memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers, for Ruth's desire was to support Samaritan's Purse. The service will be live streamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required.