Services
Pedrick Funeral Home
1517 Broad Street
Keosauqua, IA 52565-0513
(319) 293-3531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pedrick Funeral Home
1517 Broad Street
Keosauqua, IA 52565-0513
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Pedrick Funeral Home
1517 Broad Street
Keosauqua, IA 52565-0513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Roberta Dodds


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Roberta Dodds Obituary
Ruth Roberta Dodds

- - Ruth Roberta Dodds, 92, died at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sunny Brook Living Care Center.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the Rev. Phil Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to or . Ruth was born August 29, 1926, in Van Buren County, the daughter of Robert L. and Helen Randell Umphrey. She married Keith Dodds on May 12, 1946, in Fairfield. She grew up in the Birmingham community and graduated from Birmingham High School in 1943. She lived in Van Buren county until 1957 at which time she moved to Iowa City. In 1973 she moved to Fairfield where she has resided until her death. After graduating from high school Ruth worked at Farmers State Bank in Keosauqua and Iowa State Bank while in Iowa City. Ruth was a longtime employee at WalMart in Fairfield.

Survivors include; one daughter, Diane Pitarresi of Beavercreek, OR; one son Chris (Bonnie) of Iowa City; one grandson Sean (Joy) Hildebrandt and two great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Julia of Portland, OR; one sister, Janet Haganman of Stockport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her son, Dennis, her sister, Dorothy Tisdale and special friend Dean Canaday.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now