R.W. (Bob) Glaspey
Winter Springs, FL - R.W. (Bob) Glaspey of Winter Springs, FL (formerly of Hills, IA) passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 98 following complications of a stroke on March 15th. Bob was born on December 2, 1920 in Hills Iowa to Francis (Keagan) and Carrie Glaspey. Bob graduated from University High School in Iowa City in 1938 and later graduated from Auctioneering School. Bob continued to farm and auctioneer until he moved to Winter Springs, FL in 1988. Bob enjoyed helping people, being a good neighbor, and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sister Catherine Ross and 5 beloved children: Steve, Bruce, David, Mary & Sara; 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
Memorial services will be Saturday May 11 2019 in Casselberry, FL and a live video stream will be held in Iowa City at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2923 Northgate Drive, Iowa City, IA 52245 at 2pm on May 11, 2019.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 8, 2019