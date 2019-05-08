Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Casselberry, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R.w. Glaspey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.w. (Bob) Glaspey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R.w. (Bob) Glaspey Obituary
R.W. (Bob) Glaspey

Winter Springs, FL - R.W. (Bob) Glaspey of Winter Springs, FL (formerly of Hills, IA) passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 98 following complications of a stroke on March 15th. Bob was born on December 2, 1920 in Hills Iowa to Francis (Keagan) and Carrie Glaspey. Bob graduated from University High School in Iowa City in 1938 and later graduated from Auctioneering School. Bob continued to farm and auctioneer until he moved to Winter Springs, FL in 1988. Bob enjoyed helping people, being a good neighbor, and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister Catherine Ross and 5 beloved children: Steve, Bruce, David, Mary & Sara; 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

Memorial services will be Saturday May 11 2019 in Casselberry, FL and a live video stream will be held in Iowa City at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2923 Northgate Drive, Iowa City, IA 52245 at 2pm on May 11, 2019.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.