Sally Campbell
Tiffin - Sally Campbell, 74, died Friday, May 29, 2020, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson´s Disease.
Private family services have been held through Gay & Ciha Funeral Home and Cremation Service with public Celebration of Life services to be scheduled for a later date. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Surviving is her husband, Dale; two daughters, Tamara (Chris) Strecker, Cedar Rapids, and Michelle (James) Kelley, Tiffin and one son, Brian (Alyssa Bond) Campbell, Iowa City and three grandchildren, Ethan Strecker, Jacob Strecker, and Ian Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Dale and Wilma Gutshall; and her father-in-law Roland Campbell.
Sally Lou Gutshall was born October 11, 1945, in Cozad, NE. She was the daughter of Dale and Wilma Gutshall. Sally received her education at Westmar College, Le Mars, IA, graduating in 1968. She taught for the Sioux City Public School District. Sally married Dale Campbell on June 22, 1969, at the First United Methodist Church of Wayne, NE. She taught over 20 years in the Iowa City School District.
Sally enjoyed hosting family dinners and going to many of her grandchildren's activities including music, sports, gymnastics and robotics. She loved traveling with her husband, Dale to Florida and Alaska.
Sally was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Iowa City, attending Bible Studies and a past member of the Choir. Sally was a member of many local social clubs including Red Shoes and the University Women's Club. Sally was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She always had a smile and a warm hug to share making everyone who knew her feel loved.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.