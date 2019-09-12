Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oaknoll
Iowa City - Sally Ann Maurer of Iowa City passed away September 9, 2019 while at Oaknoll Retirement Community. She was 87 years old.

Sally was the daughter of Edward and Virginia Goen of Sumner, Iowa. She was born on November 23, 1931. Sally was a graduate of Sumner High School, and attended Grinnell College and the University of Iowa. A life-long resident of Iowa City, she was much loved and will be sorely missed.

First and foremost, Sally loved her family. Vacationing at Brindley's Harbor in Minnesota, taking long walks around Iowa City, playing bridge with friends, and having a glass of Chardonnay on ice were some of her favorite past times. Her family includes, three children, Tom (Jeanette), Ginny, and David (Susie); seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her husband of 67 years, Vincent, preceded her in passing.

A private family service will be held with a reception for friends to follow at Oaknoll on Saturday, September 21, from 3:00-5:00.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Iowa City and the Oaknoll Foundation.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019
