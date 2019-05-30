|
|
Samantha Barta
Iowa City - Samantha "Sam" Barta, age 12, of Iowa City, sadly chose to end her life on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Her family will greet friends Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue in Iowa City. The family kindly requests no flowers or plants and that memorials may be directed to the Samantha K. Barta Memorial Fund.
Born July 3, 2006 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert & Annette (Sterba) Barta, Sam was currently in 7th grade at South East Jr. High School in Iowa City.
She loved being around people and making them happy. Sam enjoyed drawing and very much being surrounded by animals, especially her horse Cous. She enjoyed trying new foods, Sam was also curious and fascinated by the practice of Wicken. She had a huge heart and simply cared about others. Sam lived her life showing others that it was OK to be yourself!
Survivors include her parents, Bob and Annette Barta and her twin sister Jessica "Jay" Barta, all of Iowa City; a brother Tony Mahoney of Oxford; grandfather, Terry Barta (Carol) of Rochester, Minnesota; uncles, Jeff Barta (Nicky) of Peosta, Iowa, Dan Sterba of Blue Springs, Missouri, Scott Walling of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and other aunts, uncles, cousins and animals.
Sam was preceded in death by grandparents, Don Waln, Teresa Waln, Robert Sterba, Mary Lou Sterba and an uncle Jeff Sterba.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 30, 2019