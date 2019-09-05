Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
DeWitt, IA
Samuel James Tuthill

Samuel James Tuthill Obituary
Samuel James Tuthill

DeWitt - Dr. Samuel James Tuthill of DeWitt, Iowa, died Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at the age of 93 at Wheatland Manor.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Tom Boomershine officiating. Military Rites and a luncheon will follow.

A complete obituary may be viewed atwww.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019
