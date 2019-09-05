|
|
Samuel James Tuthill
DeWitt - Dr. Samuel James Tuthill of DeWitt, Iowa, died Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at the age of 93 at Wheatland Manor.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Tom Boomershine officiating. Military Rites and a luncheon will follow.
A complete obituary may be viewed atwww.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019