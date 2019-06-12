|
|
Samuel R. Slaymaker
Marengo - Age 86, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo.
Funeral Service:10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marengo with Rev. Anni Thorn officiating.
Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to the Marengo American Legion Post 76 for a new Legion sign, Compass Memorial for the Hospice Room, or the .
Sam is survived by his wife Carole; a daughter, Angie (Randy) Carney of Marengo; a son Tony (Wynnette) Slaymaker of Riverside; stepsons, Jeffrey (Kathi) Panknen of Pleasant Hill, and Daniel (Tina) Panknen of Kalona; grandchildren, Lyndsey Carney, Holly (John) Hinshaw, Eli Slaymaker, Stella Slaymaker; step-grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) Panknen, Shanna (Tony) Ridgeway, Jordan Panknen, and Rhiannon Panknen; great-grandson Egen Hinshaw and step great-grandsons, Jonathan and Landon Panknen and Simon Ridgeway. Also surviving are his siblings, Alice (Richard) Rohrer of Hartwick, Lee (Suni) Slaymaker of Marengo, Don (Shirley) Slaymaker of Marengo, and Steve (Jan) Slaymaker of Conroy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Clement and a sister Linda Kanke, and a half brother Eugene Slaymaker.
Samuel Ray Slaymaker was born May 11, 1933 in rural Marengo, Iowa, the son of Ray C. Slaymaker and Violet Zigler Slaymaker. He graduated from Marengo High School with the Class of 1951 and served in the United States Army from 54 - 56 stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland. Upon his return to Iowa, Sam farmed until 1969. He then was employed by Amana Refrigeration, working for 36 years, and retiring in June of 1995.
Sam was a member of the Marengo American Legion Post 76, where he served as Commander for 30 years. He was a Life member of the American Legion, serving as District Commander 1993-94, District Finance Officer for 15 years, and State Vice Commander. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
When he wasn't involved with work or American Legion activities, he enjoyed woodworking.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 12, 2019