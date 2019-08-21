|
Sandra "Sandie" Cranston Hughes passed away January 1, 2019, in Lander, Wyoming with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamsburg, Iowa.
Sandra was born 1/2/1941 to Russell Deane and Naomi Eileen( Mohr) Cranston in Grinnell, Iowa. She spent her early years in Deep River, Iowa. She moved to Williamsburg, Iowa in 1956 where she grew up.
She graduated from Williamsburg High School and attended AIB in Des Moines, Iowa. On January 13, 1960 she married Robert (Bob) Baird Hughes. They had 2 children, Mitchell Deane and Dayna Kay Hughes (LaTorre). Sandie loved her early years playing bridge, golf, softball, camping, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Especially her sister, Diane Livingston, husband Tom and their family, Doug and Rob. Later in life she moved to Lander, Wyoming to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She is survived by her son, Mitch Hughes, daughter Dayna LaTorre (Dan); grandchildren, Rachel LaTorre, Megan Fyler (Josh), Kyle LaTorre, great-grandchildren Mabel and Carter Fyler, sister, Diane Livingston and husband Tom, brother-in-law John Hughes and wife Kathy and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hughes, Garth Kelting and both parents, Deane and Naomi Cranston.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019