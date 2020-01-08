|
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Blaess
Camanche - Sandra "Sandy" Kay Blaess, 71, of Camanche, Iowa passed away at Genesis East Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral services will take place at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 31, at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). A visitation occurs two-hours prior from 11 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial takes place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Sandy was born October 28, 1948 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Mayme (Kent) Beal. She was a 1966 graduate of Camanche High School. Sandy was united in marriage to James "Jim" Blaess on March 4, 1967 in Camanche, Iowa.
Sandy worked for Promotion Fulfillment Corporation (PFC) for 30+ years, concluding her career in the Telemarketing Department.
Sandy grew up in Belle Plaine, Iowa, where she had lifelong friends. Her family then relocated to Camanche when she was entering 9th grade. She loved going shopping, going to craft shows, Saturday ladies lunch, and girls weekend getaways. She was a very caring person who took care of her parents and was always checking up on friends and family facing life challenges. Sandy's favorite holiday was the 4th of July and she loved watching the Holiday fireworks. Sandy loved sports, an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and UNI Panthers, following David Johnson's football career and loved the Cubs (especially her favorite player - Anthony Rizzo). The Blaess family requests that those attending the services dress in casual attire, please wear your Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears or Iowa Hawkeye apparel.
Sandy is survived by her husband Jim of Camanche, IA; daughter and best friend - Bambi Blaess of Camanche, IA; her brothers, she was exceptionally close to brother Ronnie (Teresa) Beal of Grinnell, IA; her Aunt - Eunice Houska of Marshalltown, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
