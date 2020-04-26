|
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Clark
Iowa City - Sandra "Sandy" Kay Clark, 78, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, at 10:45 AM, friends are welcome to follow. Due to Covid regulations you must remain in your automobile at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice, Amana, IA at www.essencehospice.com. A celebration of life will be held this fall.
Sandy was born October 20, 1941 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Helen Jean Woodruff Bailey. On July 19, 1959 Sandy married David Clark in Columbus Junction. After graduation from Columbus Junction High School she attended Business School in Davenport, IA.
Sandy spent the early years of marriage raising three daughters. She was always supportive and attended their school events. Sandy worked in the Mark Twain grade school cafeteria and for many years was employed at the University of Iowa Housing Department. After retiring from the University, Sandy devoted herself to caring for her father prior to his death.
Sandy enjoyed playing piano and singing with her family. She was an exceptional piano player. In high school she accompanied many students with their solos and often played for graduation. Sandy loved all types of music from the St. Louis Blues to Fiddler on the Roof to Lean on Me. Music brought Sandy great joy and it was significant in the last few years of her life. She especially loved John Denver and Peter, Paul and Mary, whom she was thrilled to meet following their concert. Sandy also enjoyed a good walk and sewing when she was younger.
Sandy loved her grandchildren, often sending them post cards when traveling or a recording of her reading children's books. She enjoyed camping with her family, friends and neighbors. Traveling with David throughout the United States brought her great joy.
Sandy was the best gift giver and Christmas stocking stuffer. She loved the beach, especially the beach in Destin, FL, and finding seashells. She had a knack for putting together photo albums with witty captions before scrapbooking was a thing.
Sandy is survived by her husband, David; their three daughters, Debra Lynne Noble (Michael) of Iowa City, DeAnn Lori Wiltse (Mark) of Urbandale, and Dana LaJean Adams (Bryan) of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren, David Noble (Kristine), Danielle Howell (Carl), Max Wiltse, Eve Wiltse, and Emma Diaconu; great grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Delilah and Dexter Taylor-Noble, and Harrison Howell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Village in Hill, IA.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020