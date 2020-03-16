|
Sara C. Wolfson
Iowa City - Sara C. Wolfson, 83, died on March 14, 2020 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. At her request services are private.
Sara C. Wolfson was born December 6, 1935 in Statesville, North Carolina to James Alexander and Nellie Bobbitt Crawford. She married Sherwood Harold Wolfson in Wilmington, Delaware on November 25, 1967.
She graduated from Cool Spring High School. She received her B.S. degree with a major in home economics from Appalachian State University in 1957 graduating magna cum laude and began her career as a home economics teacher in North Carolina. After receiving her M. S. degree with a major in textiles and clothing in 1962 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she taught in the College of Human Resources at the University of Delaware for five years. She received the Ed.D. degree from the University of Houston in 1971. She joined the faculty of the University of Iowa in 1971, where she had appointments in the College of Liberal Arts and Education. She taught in the Department of Home Economics and chaired that Department for 12 years. She also served as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs: Faculty Personnel and Development for three years (1990-1993). She completed her career as Associate Professor in the Planning, Policy and Leadership Studies Program of the College of Education, retiring from the University in 1997.
She served on many collegiate and university committees at the University of Iowa including the Faculty Senate and Council, the Executive and Educational Policy Committees for the College of Liberal Arts, and the Council on Teaching. She held numerous offices in professional and honorary home economics associations. These included President of the Iowa Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, Vice President of the National Council of Administrators of Home Economics, and National Secretary of Omicron Nu Honor Society.
After retirement her volunteer activities included the North Liberty Library, the University of Iowa Retirees Association where she served as Gray Hawk Editor as well as President, and the docent program for the University of lowa Museum of Art.
She and her husband were avid supporters of Hancher often attending every event and going on many of the trips sponsored by Hancher.
Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Iowa Foundation for the Sara and Sherwood Wolfson Educational Fund for Hancher.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sherwood. Survivors include her sisters Agnes C. Mayes of Statesville, N.C. and Betty A Crawford of Smithfield, N.C.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020