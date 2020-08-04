Sarah Holecek
Iowa City - Sarah Eleanor Holecek passed away at her home near Hills, Iowa on July 25, 2020 from a sudden heart attack.
Sarah's family will greet friends Friday, August 7, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, on the south covered porch at Lensing Funeral Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue in Iowa City. A Celebration of Sarah's Life will begin at 6:00 pm. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly suggested. Instead of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorial donations to The Sarah Holecek Memorial Fund, to benefit Sarah's passion for parks conservancy and animal welfare.
Sarah was preceded in death by her brothers Mark and Jonathan Holecek. Sarah leaves her father, C. Lloyd Holecek of Marion, Iowa; mother, Maurine (Pfeifer) Holecek of Vinton, Iowa; sister, Rosanne Holecek of Berkeley, California; former partner and close friend, Deborah Becker of Iowa City, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to mourn her passing. Sarah's cat Zoe is missing Sarah. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com