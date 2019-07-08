Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Sarah Michael Obituary
Sarah Michael

North Liberty - Sarah Katherine Michael, 14, of North Liberty, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, following complications of a brain aneurysm.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a Celebration of Life will conclude the evening at 7:30 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sarah's memory to Safe Haven Animal Shelter in Amana or to the Ronald McDonald House. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 8, 2019
