Scott A. MillerIowa City - Scott A. Miller, age 51 of Shawnee, KS formerly of Iowa City died Thursday, August 27, 2020.Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 pm Tuesday, September 1st. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 11am Wednesday at 11am at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com