Scott Barber
Fort Collins, CO - On Sunday, April 26, Scott Barber, loving husband and father of two children, passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident at the age of 64.
Scott was born at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA on July 6th, 1955 to Stanley and Corinne (née Scott) Barber. Scott was raised in Wellman, IA where his family owned the local bank. He enjoyed his summers at Camp Lincoln in Nisswa, MN and had such fond memories that he sent his own children, Amanda and Charlie, to those very same camps years later. Scott also developed an early love for flying from his dad and took his first solo flight on his 16th birthday.
After graduating Mid-Prairie High School in 1973, he attended Colorado State University, graduating in 1978. His college years were spent studying economics and working for a local men's clothing shop. He later took a job as a clothing manufacturer's rep based in Denver where he traveled the Rocky Mountain region. Soon after, Scott moved to California to work for Southwick Clothing, but his love for Colorado brought him back to Boulder where he worked for Ferrell Reed, Ltd.
Scott began to sense a trend away from tailored men's clothing and towards business casual. His instincts proved correct and the clothing line he created in 1994 (Scott Barber) became a success. He delivered his first collection in the fall of 1995 and continued to design and oversee the details for producing every collection thereafter.
Also in 1994, Scott met and fell in love with Tonya. She was a buyer for J. Pitner Clothing Company and Scott was just starting his own company and selling to retail stores. He was smitten with her from the start and they eventually married in 1999.
Scott was an enthusiast of so many things - European sports cars, Formula 1 cars, vintage airplanes and flying, boats, traveling, skiing, and basketball (really all sports!). He also had a soft spot for all animals and would even photograph local animals when on vacation. His interests were vast and he would dive deep into learning new things, such as studying the exact engineering and design requirements for a recent home remodel. He loved all music, but Blues and Rock and Roll in particular, and passed that love of music onto his children. He also enjoyed all spy movies, especially James Bond. Anyone that knew Scott will recall his unparalleled storytelling ability, his wicked sense of humor and his sincerity. He maintained relationships with everyone and always had a genuine concern for others. He was loyal, with the highest of integrity, honest, quick-witted, sarcastic and a perfectionist. His friends and family were constant recipients of his thoughtfulness and generosity and especially loved the mischievous spark in his eye when he would tell a joke.
With such a broad spectrum of interests, nothing could match the passion and love he had for his family. He was Tonya's biggest fan, always cheering her on at her running marathons/races. He was a devoted, hands-on father, never missing any activities, and always teaching them new things. Ultimately, and for such a driven man, he was a big softy and knew that despite any childhood mishaps, Amanda and Charlie were destined for great lives.
Scott is survived by his wife, Tonya, daughter Amanda (16 years old), son Charlie (14 years old), sister Ann Doyle (Dan Collins), brothers-in-law Kirk Bane and Andy (Jennifer) Bane, father-in-law Phillip Bane, and mother-in-law Sherryl Brandes. Loving uncle to Evelyn, Lily, Grant, Olivia and Lucy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Dan Doyle.
Due to current coronavirus restrictions, there will be a private family memorial. There will be a Celebration of Life planned at a future date once current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Book Trust (www.booktrust.org/donate or mail to Book Trust, 789 Sherman Street, #300, Denver, CO 80203), or donations can be made in Scott's name to either the CSU Athletics Scholarship Fund, or the Design and Merchandising Fund of the College of Health and Human Sciences at Colorado State University.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020