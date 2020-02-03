|
Scott Hinz
Wellman - Wellman- Scott Lee Hinz, 64 of Wellman, Iowa passed away, February 1, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle against cancer, with his wife and daughter by his side.
A Celebration Of Life is planned for Sunday, May 24. 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at The Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Blvd, Iowa City, Iowa.
A complete obituary will follow at the time of the Celebration Of Life. Powell Funeral Home is caring for Scott and his family. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020