Sean E. Jones
Iowa City - Sean E. Jones, 44 of Iowa City died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County with staff and his wife by his side.
Services celebrating Sean's life will be held at 7pm Friday, July 19th. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5pm until services. A memorial fund has been established to benefit his children's future. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Sean's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 16, 2019