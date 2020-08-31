1/
Dr. Shari C. Steckel D.c.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Shari C. Steckel, D.C.

Shari C. Steckel, 71, of Iowa City died at home on August 25, 2020 after years of illness. Arrangements for her inclusion in the annual statewide Nichiren Buddhism memorial service with Nichiren Buddhism with SGI.USA have been made.

Shari was born July 21, 1949 the 3rd out of five children of Ralph and Eleanor Steckel (both deceased). She was raised in Moline, Illinois.

After a career in Nursing in Chicago where she helped start a women's health clinic, she graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri in 1981. She was among the founding members of Women in Chiropractic. She practiced in California for most of her life till retiring to Iowa.

Having endured many challenges, she considered every experience as an expression of the "totality of life" that showed the connection between even the worst and the best life has to offer. An early feminist and lifelong Democrat, she had "confidence and determination in the face of difficulties." She did her part in bringing harmony into the midst of societal discord. In accordance with the teachings of Nichiren Buddhism (which she practiced in the last decade of her life) she sought an "inherent potential" to experience "simultaneously sickness and suffering being connected to inner courage, wisdom, and compassion." She strove to become aware of the dignity her own life while respecting the dignity and value of the lives of others.

She is survived by her siblings: David Steckel (Robin) of Monmouth Jct. NJ, Suzanne Becker (Cathy Metzger) of Provincetown, MA, Rev. Gregory Steckel of Iowa City, IA. and Lisa Steele (Brad) of Apopka, FL.

US Cremation Society of Cedar Falls oversaw arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved