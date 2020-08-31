Dr. Shari C. Steckel, D.C.
Shari C. Steckel, 71, of Iowa City died at home on August 25, 2020 after years of illness. Arrangements for her inclusion in the annual statewide Nichiren Buddhism memorial service with Nichiren Buddhism with SGI.US
A have been made.
Shari was born July 21, 1949 the 3rd out of five children of Ralph and Eleanor Steckel (both deceased). She was raised in Moline, Illinois.
After a career in Nursing in Chicago where she helped start a women's health clinic, she graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri in 1981. She was among the founding members of Women in Chiropractic. She practiced in California for most of her life till retiring to Iowa.
Having endured many challenges, she considered every experience as an expression of the "totality of life" that showed the connection between even the worst and the best life has to offer. An early feminist and lifelong Democrat, she had "confidence and determination in the face of difficulties." She did her part in bringing harmony into the midst of societal discord. In accordance with the teachings of Nichiren Buddhism (which she practiced in the last decade of her life) she sought an "inherent potential" to experience "simultaneously sickness and suffering being connected to inner courage, wisdom, and compassion." She strove to become aware of the dignity her own life while respecting the dignity and value of the lives of others.
She is survived by her siblings: David Steckel (Robin) of Monmouth Jct. NJ, Suzanne Becker (Cathy Metzger) of Provincetown, MA, Rev. Gregory Steckel of Iowa City, IA. and Lisa Steele (Brad) of Apopka, FL.
US Cremation Society of Cedar Falls oversaw arrangements.