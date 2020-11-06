1/
Sharon K. Kersenbrock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon K. Kersenbrock

Waterloo - Sharon K. Kersenbrock, 77, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born August 29, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, to Edgar W. and Mary C. "Kay" Cahill Kersenbrock. She graduated from Waterloo West High School and earned her BA, MA and Ed.S degrees from UNI. Sharon's teaching career spanned 40 years at Ft. Dodge Senior High School, Valley High School in West Des Moines, Belle Plaine High School and Hawkeye Community College. She was also office manager at Kersenbrock Law Office.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church; Iowa State Education Association (ISEA and NEA); past president of the Belle Plaine Education Association; past president of Kappa Theta Psi; volunteered with the March of Dimes and 20 years with My Waterloo Days. She enjoyed reading, attending community theaters and the cultural arts. She is survived by her sisters, Sue Schuman and Sara Kersenbrock' both of Waterloo, and her loving dog, Stella. Preceded by her parents and brother, Stephen Kersenbrock.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment at Waterloo Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to UNI Dept. of Speech Education or West High Memorial Fund. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702
(319) 233-6138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Locke Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved