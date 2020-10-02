Sharon Kesterson
Oxford - Sharon Kesterson, 82, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
Private Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Oxford United Methodist Church. Sharon's service will be live streamed on Thursday morning and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view please search "Remembering Sharon Kesterson" on Facebook and request to join the group. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 7, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharon Kesterson Memorial Fund to support causes close to her. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Sharon's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."