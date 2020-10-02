1/1
Sharon Kesterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kesterson

Oxford - Sharon Kesterson, 82, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.

Private Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Oxford United Methodist Church. Sharon's service will be live streamed on Thursday morning and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view please search "Remembering Sharon Kesterson" on Facebook and request to join the group. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 7, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharon Kesterson Memorial Fund to support causes close to her. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Sharon's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved