Sharon Lynn Curtis
Iowa City - Sharon Lynn Curtis, 81, died April 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
A celebration of her life will be held on May 11, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Society Coralville, Iowa. The family asks that you please paint one, or all of your nails blue.
Sharon was born February 19, 1938 in Audubon, Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Helen (Jones) Carpenter.
Following graduation from the University of Iowa, she worked as a caseworker for Cook County Public Aid in Chicago. She met William Curtis, and they were married in 1965. They had two children, Aaron and Kristin, they moved to Cedar Falls, but later divorced. She received her Master's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1986, and became the Coordinator of the New Directions Program at Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo. She was also a Patient Representative for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and in 1994, she became a Licensed Clinical Therapist for Mayo Health System, where she retired from in 2006.
Sharon always loved music, and she started singing at a very young age, even appearing on a local radio show. Later, she sang on the Teen Show, which lead to the opportunity to travel and sing with many jazz combos in the area.
Sharon shared a special bond with her daughter, and they enjoyed a unique friendship and closeness that was quite apparent to anyone who met them. They had many adventures together, enjoyed traveling, and have many funny stories of their treasured times together. She also cherished the time she spent with her grandson Jack, playing pranks on each other, reading, and going to movies together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Aaron.
She is survived by her daughter Kristin (Gerald) Semler and their son Jack. Also, by her "sisters" Teri (John) Burg, and Carol (Larry) Coglan, Gerald's older children Amy (John) Copping, and Ryan Semler, and her beloved cat, Java.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Iowa City Hospice, or the Iowa City Bird House.
Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 29, 2019