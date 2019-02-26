|
Shawn Roach
North Liberty - Shawn Michael Roach, 54, of North Liberty, Iowa died on February 22, 2019.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 25, 1964 to Patrick J. and Deborah A. (Schatz) Roach. He was a 1982 graduate of Dowling High School. Shawn graduated in 1986 from Iowa State with a fine arts degree and then from Marycrest College in 1990 with a degree in Graphic Design.
He was employed at the University of Iowa Internal Medicine Department as a Computer Graphic Designer. He displayed his talent and love for art in his creative detailed medical Illustrations. In his 28-year tenure, he had many accomplishments, including being the founding Director of the University of Iowa Design Center.
Shawn was a dedicated father and beloved son and brother. Shawn loved spending time with his children and all things golf.
Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Roach, and his nephew, Drew Haase.
He is survived by his children Haley and Connor Roach of North Liberty, his mother Debby Roach of Des Moines, his brother Todd of Des Moines, sisters: Julie Sundermeier (Mark) of Omaha, Nebraska and Kelly Haase (Don) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his former wife Janelle of North Liberty.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday. February 27th at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church, 3000 12th Avenue in Coralville, IA. The family kindly requests no flowers or plants. Instead, memorials can be directed to The Roach Family Education Fund (to benefit Haley & Connor Roach).
Online condolences may be left at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 26, 2019