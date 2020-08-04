1/1
Sherry F. Child
Sherry F. Child

Iowa City - Sherry F. Child, age 78 of Coralville died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's.

Sherry Faye Reynolds was born near New Virginia, Iowa the daughter of William F. and Pearl (Graham) Reynolds. She graduated from Clarke County Community High School then attended Drake University transferring to The University of Dubuque where she completed a BS degree, majoring in History, Art and Elementary Education. She married Roger L. Child on December 21, 1963 in Osceola, Iowa. The couple and their family made the Iowa City area their home in 1972. Here she worked for the City of Iowa City before moving to ACT where she worked for many years, retiring in 2003.

Sherry was an active member of the First Christian Church where she served on the Board, chaired many committees and enjoyed singing in the choir. Sherry had many interests in her lifetime, including gardening, flowers, sewing, downhill skiing, ballroom dancing, traveling, painting but most of all, being Mom and Grandma to her family.

Her family includes her husband, Roger; their children, Eric Child (Lisa), and Lori Doerschug (Kevin); grandsons, Conner, Andrew, Ryan, Kolby and Bryce; and her siblings, Larry Reynolds (Lucy), Karen Bristle (Gary), and Steve Reynolds (Sheri).

No public services are being planned at this time. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Memorial donations can be sent to one of the following in her memory. First Christian Church Of Coralville, Alzheimer's Association of Eastern Iowa, Cedar Rapids, IA, Iowa City Hospice or Bur Oak Land Trust.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
