Shirley Ann Doornbos
Coralville - Shirley Ann Doornbos, 85, passed away December 2, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She put up a courageous fight for several weeks in the ICU before going into Pallative Care at UIHC, where she passed away peacefully.
Shirley was born August 31, 1935 in Muscatine, Iowa to Hubert Henry and Emma Mary (Tremmel) Kern. She grew up in Muscatine and Iowa City, where she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1953. She went on to attend college at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1956 with a degree in nursing. She married William Crippen on September 10, 1956 in Iowa City and had six children before they later divorced.
Shirley began her nursing career in Iowa City which turned out to be nothing but successful. She was a devoted Registered Nurse for 34 years, starting at Mercy Hospital, where she worked for 13 years as a labor and delivery nurse. She then worked for UIHC for the remaining 21 years of her career in the research center ultimately focusing on brain tumor research through the NIH, retiring in 1995.
Shirley was set up on a blind date with John "Fred" Doornbos, an oncologist who had just moved to Iowa City and had begun working for UIHC. The couple went on to get married on November 21, 1986 in Iowa City and enjoyed 32 memorable and loving years together before he passed away suddenly in 2018. They eventually moved into an apartment at Grand Living at Bridgewater, where she made many friends that she adored dearly.
Shirley was an avid Hawkeye fan and loved to host Hawkeye parties. She and her beloved husband Fred, traveled near and far to cheer on the Hawkeyes. She was active in the Hawkeye Club, volunteered for the Mercy Guild and was a member of the University of Iowa Retiree Association. Shirley was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Shirley loved to play bridge, do crossword puzzles, needlepoint, play canasta and had the luck to win at Bingo! Above all things that brought her joy, Shirley's family was her greatest joy of all. Any time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her.
Shirley is survived by her children, Margaret "Peg" Young of Iowa City, IA, Pamela (Jim) Overton-Risoleo of Paradise Valley, AZ, Michael (Karin) Crippen of Chapel Hill, NC, Rebecca (Tom) Paintin of Iowa City, IA, Cynthia (Johnny) Tygart of Broken Arrow, OK, and Mark (Kathryn) Crippen of Phoenix, AZ; step-children Daniel (Mary Beth) Doornbos, M.D. of Windsor, ME, Suzanne (David) Kerbow of Chicago, IL, and William (Melanie) Doornbos of Columbus, OH; grandchildren Justin (Kelly), Brandon (Karrie), Teddy (Lauren), Christian, Elizabeth, Cathy (Keith), Lauren, Aimee (Jered), Sara (Bani), David, Joseph, Joshua (Nicki), Matthew, Reid, Julia, Katie (Keith), John (Katie), Caitlin, Kendra, Taylor, Thomas, Sara, Destiny, and Amber; 19 great-grandchildren and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Ward Leroy Kern, Mary "Betty" Hoagland, and Hubertine in infancy, and one granddaughter at birth, Molly.