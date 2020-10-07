Shirley Bazyn Noyes
Victor - Shirley Bazyn Noyes, age 91 of Victor, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estates in Brooklyn.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Father Corey Close presiding. Interment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Victor.
A scripture service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Essence of Life Hospice and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Shirley's family online at www.smithfh.com
.
Shirley Ann Gensley was born the daughter of Raymond and Blanche (Sheda) Gensley on April 13, 1929 at St. Francis Hospital in Grinnell, Iowa. She was raised in Victor and graduated from St. John's High School with the class of 1941.
Shirley was united in marriage to Maurice Bazyn on April 25, 1950 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. They resided in Victor and Shirley worked as a clerk at local businesses. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Richard, Daniel, and Gary. Maurice died on April 10, 1991. Shirley was united in marriage to Dale Noyes on January 20, 1996 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Marengo. They resided north of Victor on the Noyes family farm. She was longtime member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Her enjoyments were reading, gardening, traveling, playing cards, camping, attending the Iowa State Fair. She will be remembered for her strong faith, and for being compassionate and kind.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard (Jane) Bazyn of Victor, Daniel (Theresa) Bazyn of Victor, and Gary (Paulette) Bazyn of Deep River, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 17 grandchildren; brother, Raymond Gensley of Victor; and sister-in-law, Barb Gensley of Victor. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice Bazyn; husband, Dale Noyes; brother, Larry Gensley; and sister-in-law, Jean Gensley.