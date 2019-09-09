|
Shirley Burger
Iowa City - Shirley A. Hostetler Burger, 92, of Iowa City, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Windmill Manor in Coralville.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will begin Monday at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers & plants, the family requests that memorials be directed to the North Liberty Library or the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
Shirley Ann Hostetler was born July 3, 1927 in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Edwin and Henrietta (Abrahams) Hostetler. Growing up in both Lima and the Quad Cities, Shirley graduated from Villa de Chantal in Rock Island in 1944, as valedictorian of her class. She briefly attended Carlton College in Minnesota. On August 28, 1947, Shirley married Richard Burger in Davenport. They made their home in Iowa City and after raising her children, Shirley returned to college and received a BA in ancient history in 1969 from the University of Iowa.
Survivors include a son Michael F. Burger of Lake Park, Georgia and daughter Patricia Burger of Iowa City; grandchildren, Jason Burger, Ben Burger (Megan), Amanda Goodhall (Tim), Brianne Irlbeck (Tom) and Zachary Sales (Karen); and eight great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, a son John and a daughter in law Deborah Burger.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 9, 2019