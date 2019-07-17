|
|
Shirley Carter, former longtime resident of Iowa City, passed away Sunday June 16th in her Loveland Colorado home. Shirley was born March 21st, 1929 in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of William and Laura Cress. She married James Carter on August 25th, 1948 in Iowa City.
Shirley's heart was set on pursuing the Lord and fully loving who He is and the plan He had for her life. She understood each hardship she endured and each question she asked was only there to help further her relationship with the Lord. She was actively involved in the church as a child, telling everyone her fond memories of attending Sunday school each week and being eager to hear the next Bible story each morning. As Shirley grew up, she fell in love with James Carter. At a young age, she felt called to be a mother and knew she was ready for a family. Soon after marrying James, she had three children: James, Laura, and Amy. As her children quickly grew and moved to build homes for their new families, Shirley and James moved their lives to Loveland, Colorado. She had a talent for cooking delicious candies and chocolates during the holiday season, quickly passing these traditions onto her children and grandchildren. Shirley was passionate about loving her grandchildren fully. She was actively involved in bridge and adored putting puzzles together.
Survivors include: Children: James G. Carter III and his wife Cindy of Iowa City; Laura Elizabeth Learned and her husband Leland (Mac) of Paso Robles, CA; and Amy Lynne Munson and her husband William (Bill) of Lyons, CO.
Grand Children: Michael, Matthew, and Daniel Learned; Alexis Kimbrough and Ned Carter; and Katie and Lauren Munson. Shirley also had eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded by her parents, William and Laura Cress.
Services are pending for fall 2019.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 17, 2019