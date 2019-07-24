|
Shirley Carter
Iowa City - Shirley Carter, 90, a former longtime resident of Iowa City passed away in Loveland, Co. on June 16.
She was born in Riverside, Iowa on March 21, 1929 to William and Laura Cress. She and her brother, Russell, grew up in Iowa City. She was a 1947 graduate of City High School.
She met and married her love James Carter on August 25, 1948.
Through the years, Shirley and Jim welcomed colleagues and residents in their home. Shirley would bake holiday treats for many.
Later in life, they started a hobby. Jim built dollhouses and Shirley would decorate the inside. They also enjoyed collecting Western art. Shirley also enjoyed needlework, especially knitting.
After Jim's retirement, they moved to Loveland to be closer to Amy, Bill, and their children.
After Jim's passing, Shirley became obsessed with puzzles and visitors were often roped into puzzle time.
Shirley and Jim were members of the Parkview Church in Iowa City and Faith Evangelical Church in Loveland.
Survivors include: children: Jim and Cindy Carter, Laura and Mac Learned, and Amy and Bill Munson. Grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, & Daniel Learned, Alexis Kimbrough & Ned Carter, Katie & Lauren Munson, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews, & Lorna Cress sister-in-law, best friend.
She was preceded by her husband, Jim, brother, Russell, and her parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 24, 2019