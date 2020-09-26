1/1
Shirley Frauenholtz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Frauenholtz

West Liberty -

Shirley Ann Helble Frauenholtz, 85, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the West Liberty Food Pantry or the West Liberty Fire and Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born February 24, 1935 at Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Wesley U. and Doris E. (Cousins) Helble. She was raised on a farm in Scott County and graduated from Clinton High School in 1952. She was employed by the Scott County ASC Farm Office.

On March 4, 1952 she was united in marriage to Robert Frauenholtz at the McCausland United Methodist Church. They became parents of two children Bill and Susan. Bob and Shirley farmed west of West Liberty for 60 years. She had been employed by Ditmars and Kerr after their marriage.

Shirley was a life member of the Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a volunteer at the Simpson Memorial Home where she led the Sunday morning Christian Fellowship for several years.

She was a lifelong Democrat, she and Bob held caucuses in their home for two elections.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, shopping, craft shows, playing cards, games, birds, cats, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, but most of all her family came first. She loved being a farm wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed the family Sunday dinners and following her families activities. Following Bobs death she moved to Heath Manor, where she enjoyed her many friends and activities.

Shirley is survived by her two children: Bill (Michelle) Frauenholtz and Dr. Susan Frauenholtz, two grandchildren: Hillary (Brady) and Adriane (Jake), great grandson Cael Scott, sister in law Shirley (George) Frauenholtz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, sister and brother in law: Phyllis and Don Dumar, infant sister Donna Mae, several brother and sister in laws, one nephew and one niece.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Barker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved