Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cardani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani Obituary
Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani

Iowa City - Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani, 84, died peacefully January 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Shirley was born August 10,1935 in Dean, Iowa to Bhules and Velta Sleeth. As a young girl, Shirley loved her cats and played the piano. She attended Centerville schools and graduated from Centerville High School in 1953. Shirley attended Centerville Community College, Graceland College and the University of Iowa, majoring in Art History. She had dreamed of becoming the curator of a major museum, but instead held various positions at the University of Iowa. She was very proud of her association with the University of Iowa and loved living in Iowa City. Throughout her life, she enjoyed working in her yard, painting, music, books, fashion, floral arranging and making jewelry. She especially enjoyed antiquing and loved the "treasures" she would find during her travels.

Shirley was married to Jack Cardani in August 1953 and they were divorced in 1966. To this union, four children were born: Diane Carson (Chance) of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen Dage (Ron-Deceased) of Amana, IA; Cheryl Feldman (Michael) of Williamsburg, IA and Chris Cardani (Sonja) of Ankeny, IA. Shirley also is survived by six grandchildren: Stacy Ascione (Larry); Jennifer Harden (Tim); Kimberly Kempf (T.J.); Lauren Joseph (Bryan); Logan Cardani and Madison Cardani. Ms. Cardani had three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend, Randy Trachta of Iowa City, IA. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Sleeth.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held this summer in Lancaster, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness serving Johnson County c/o Lensing Funeral Service, Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -