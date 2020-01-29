|
Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani
Iowa City - Shirley Jean (Sleeth) Cardani, 84, died peacefully January 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Shirley was born August 10,1935 in Dean, Iowa to Bhules and Velta Sleeth. As a young girl, Shirley loved her cats and played the piano. She attended Centerville schools and graduated from Centerville High School in 1953. Shirley attended Centerville Community College, Graceland College and the University of Iowa, majoring in Art History. She had dreamed of becoming the curator of a major museum, but instead held various positions at the University of Iowa. She was very proud of her association with the University of Iowa and loved living in Iowa City. Throughout her life, she enjoyed working in her yard, painting, music, books, fashion, floral arranging and making jewelry. She especially enjoyed antiquing and loved the "treasures" she would find during her travels.
Shirley was married to Jack Cardani in August 1953 and they were divorced in 1966. To this union, four children were born: Diane Carson (Chance) of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen Dage (Ron-Deceased) of Amana, IA; Cheryl Feldman (Michael) of Williamsburg, IA and Chris Cardani (Sonja) of Ankeny, IA. Shirley also is survived by six grandchildren: Stacy Ascione (Larry); Jennifer Harden (Tim); Kimberly Kempf (T.J.); Lauren Joseph (Bryan); Logan Cardani and Madison Cardani. Ms. Cardani had three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend, Randy Trachta of Iowa City, IA. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Sleeth.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held this summer in Lancaster, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness serving Johnson County c/o Lensing Funeral Service, Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020