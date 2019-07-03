|
|
Shirley K. Buffer
Kalona - Shirley K. Buffer of Kalona died June 23, 2019 in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital from complications due to injuries sustained from an accident while on a vacation to Nashville in April. Shirley passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side.
She was born in Estherville, Iowa on March 23, 1947 to Anton Stam and Marjorie Scott Stam. Shirley is survived by her husband Pete Buffer, daughter Jamie Buffer, granddaughter Ella, all of Kalona and a brother Gary Stam and his wife Kay of Estherville, Iowa.
Shirley graduated from the University of Iowa and worked for over 35 years as a pharmacist at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She retired from the hospital in December of 2011 to enjoy time with her family, travel, reading and quilting.
Memorial gifts for Shirley can be made to the Moss Country Friends Charities in Kalona where she was an active member for many years. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Shirley and Pete would have been married 50 years on August 30, 2019.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 3, 2019