Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Visitor Center and Quilt Museum at the Kalona Historical Village
Shirley K. Buffer

Shirley K. Buffer Obituary
Shirley K. Buffer

- - A Celebration of Life gathering for Shirley K. Buffer will be held Thursday, September 12th in the Visitor Center and Quilt Museum at the Kalona Historical Village. Friends and family are welcome to come anytime between 3 PM and 5:30 PM. There will be a brief presentation about the Moss Country Friends Charities at 5 PM followed by an opportunity for friends and family to share memories of Shirley's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the Moss Country Friends Charities. The Visitor Center and Quilt Museum is located at 715 D Avenue in Kalona, just south of Highway 22.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019
