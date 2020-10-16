1/1
Shirley M. Pate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Pate

Iowa City - Shirley M. Pate, age 89 lifetime resident of this area died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20th. from 11 to 1pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where a private family service will be held at 1pm, followed by internment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Shirley's service will be live streamed on Tuesday afternoon and can be seen later also. To view please search "Remembering Shirley Pate" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to support charities that were important to Shirley and her family. To share a thought memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Shirley M. Lewis was born September 29, 1931, in Iowa City the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Parsons) Lewis. Attending schools in Iowa City she graduated from City High School with the Class of 1949. She then attended the State University of Iowa. On July 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert T. Pate in Iowa City. The couple farmed for many years here, she also worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for over 27 years before retiring in 2002.

Shirley loved her life on the farm, most important was her family, her faith, and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her family, being active in the Order or Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge, volunteering in many different areas, and of course her Scottish heritage!

Her family includes her daughters, Susan Snyder (Curtis), Barbara Whillick (Jeffrey), Ellen Gunderson (Les) and Marilyn Jones (Richard); a son, Stephen Pate (Peggy); 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Marlene Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved